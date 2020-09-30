Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Buys $27,660.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SOR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.