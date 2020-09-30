Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Buys $27,660.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SOR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
