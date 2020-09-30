Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 4,536 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $70,353.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,552.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $82,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

YEXT stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.