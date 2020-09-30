MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) EVP Sells $86,535.10 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gert Pretorius also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 25th, Gert Pretorius sold 547,212 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $186,052.08.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 537,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,564,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 457,592 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

