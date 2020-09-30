David J. Schlanger Sells 26,331 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $751,486.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $63,276.12.

PGNY stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -25.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

