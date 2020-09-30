Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte Sells 2,743 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MTN stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

