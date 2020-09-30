Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte Sells 2,743 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MTN stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
