Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Director Randal D. Chase Purchases 16,613 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Director Randal D. Chase acquired 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GOVX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Geovax Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

