Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,153 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of 3D Systems worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $595.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

