Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,128 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.