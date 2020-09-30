Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 321,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

