Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

