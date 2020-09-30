Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of TESSCO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 251,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

TESS opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

