Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 157,204 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of LSB Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NYSE LXU opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.