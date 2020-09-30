Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,529 Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Alta Equipment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 817,633 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $3,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 270,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $2,879,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ ALTG opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

