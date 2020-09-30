Jane Street Group LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 201.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 604,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BORR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.

NASDAQ BORR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

