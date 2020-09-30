Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,729 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

