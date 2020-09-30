Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 37,628 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,429.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.