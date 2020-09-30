Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VolitionRX were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the first quarter worth $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 193.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,982 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VolitionRX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in VolitionRX in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRX in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

