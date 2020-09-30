Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 27,427 Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth $87,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTT opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

