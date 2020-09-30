Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,966 Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

