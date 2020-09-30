Jane Street Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 154,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSET. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,588.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,674.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.