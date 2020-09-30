Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.