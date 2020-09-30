Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 302,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 165,873 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

BATS QMOM opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.