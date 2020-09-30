TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price shot up 11% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.34. 1,149,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 842,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Specifically, insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity
Evans & Sutherland Computer Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Evans & Sutherland Computer Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Owens & Minor Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade
Owens & Minor Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
BAE Systems Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds
BAE Systems Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds
Richard M. Robinow Purchases 19,167 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc Stock
Richard M. Robinow Purchases 19,167 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report