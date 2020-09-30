TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price shot up 11% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.34. 1,149,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 842,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Specifically, insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

