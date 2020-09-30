Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.04.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

