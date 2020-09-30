Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 2,603,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,604,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Barclays raised Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 336,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

