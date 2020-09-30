A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.51. 136,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 33,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $193,891.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

