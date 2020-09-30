BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

In related news, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Insiders acquired 40,635 shares of company stock worth $20,034,375 over the last quarter.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.