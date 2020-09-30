Richard M. Robinow Purchases 19,167 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,266.88 ($16,028.85).

Shares of R.E.A. stock opened at GBX 58.88 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.11.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

