Apache (NYSE:APA) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apache traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.54. 13,289,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,182,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Apache by 198.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 362,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

