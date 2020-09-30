Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,876,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,528,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Specifically, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 302,596 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 165,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 211,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

