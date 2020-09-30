Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $75.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 50658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 224,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

