Analyzing SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SurModics alerts:

SurModics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of SurModics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurModics and Orthopediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 5.32 $7.59 million $0.72 54.32 Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 12.49 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -53.26

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Orthopediatrics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 7.39% 7.49% 5.90% Orthopediatrics -32.28% -13.25% -9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SurModics and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orthopediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

SurModics currently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.46%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given SurModics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Summary

SurModics beats Orthopediatrics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.