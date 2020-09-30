Financial Review: The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Air Products & Chemicals (OTCMKTS:APD)

The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals 21.58% 15.96% 9.07%

The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The General Chemical Group and Air Products & Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products & Chemicals 0 4 13 0 2.76

Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus price target of $290.53, suggesting a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Air Products & Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals $8.92 billion 7.28 $1.76 billion $8.21 35.79

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

