Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 5.29% 7.60% 3.99%

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.17 $3.33 million N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $8.20 billion 1.45 $326.70 million $4.17 14.98

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kelso Technologies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 2 4 6 0 2.33

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats Kelso Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The company's Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds new commuter locomotives; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. It serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company's products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. Its products also include railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; and new commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit car and locomotive overhaul and refurbishment. In addition, the company's products comprise doors for buses and subway cars; platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. Wabtec Corporation was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

