FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Financial Comparison

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This table compares FSD Pharma and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma -16,936.73% -102.69% -88.68% FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 179.81 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.47 FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.80 $2.70 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.