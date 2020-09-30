Contrasting Tilray (TLRY) & Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.86 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.41

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 167.27%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

