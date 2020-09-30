Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Aware in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of ATCO opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Aware has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

