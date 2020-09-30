Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 307,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

