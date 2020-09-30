Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $736,046. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

