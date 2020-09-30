Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

