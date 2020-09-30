BidaskClub Lowers Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Sell

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

BREW stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.