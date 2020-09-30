BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

