O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.79.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $453.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.30 and its 200-day moving average is $411.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.