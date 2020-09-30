Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.
Shares of PCH opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
