Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.