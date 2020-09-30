Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
