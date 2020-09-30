Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

