Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day moving average of $179.39. Quidel has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quidel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 59.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 498.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

