Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at $348,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

