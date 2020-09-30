Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

RCII opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

