R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in R1 RCM by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in R1 RCM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 285,995 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.