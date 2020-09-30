SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

